Bank of The West Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

