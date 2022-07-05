Bank of The West Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bank of The West grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

