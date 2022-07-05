Bank of The West Buys 7,846 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

