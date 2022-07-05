Bank of The West Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $382.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.70 and a 200 day moving average of $387.76. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

