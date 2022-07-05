Bank of The West Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.