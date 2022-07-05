Bank of The West Increases Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 650,718 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 309,996 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,067,000 after buying an additional 259,036 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,608,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38.

