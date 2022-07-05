Bank of The West Sells 216 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

BDX opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.24. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

