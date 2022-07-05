Barclays Cuts Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Price Target to €122.00

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €130.00 ($135.42) to €122.00 ($127.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GECFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Gecina from €137.00 ($142.71) to €115.00 ($119.79) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gecina from €135.00 ($140.63) to €120.00 ($125.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Gecina from €139.00 ($144.79) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($140.10) to €123.50 ($128.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.90.

Get Gecina alerts:

GECFF stock remained flat at $$88.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. Gecina has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.96.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.