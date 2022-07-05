Barclays Lowers Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Price Target to GBX 2,690

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($33.91) to GBX 2,690 ($32.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,690.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $$32.00 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.