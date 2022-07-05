Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.02

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barloworld from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.
About Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)
Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)
