Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.02

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barloworld from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Barloworld alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0634 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

About Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.