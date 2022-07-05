Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.80. 80,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.