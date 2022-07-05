Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.10.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,625,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.74. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$673.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray acquired 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,309,926.44. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at C$2,356,430.96. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,700 shares of company stock worth $228,289 over the last three months.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.