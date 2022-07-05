Beam Market Capitalization Reaches $15.37 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00068617 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 117,673,680 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

