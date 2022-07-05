BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,714.42.

NYSE BHP opened at $54.13 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

