BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,714.42.
NYSE BHP opened at $54.13 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.