Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $407,578.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,365,342 shares in the company, valued at $51,336,421.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -3.10.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biomea Fusion (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

