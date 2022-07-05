BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is Pendal Group Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BioNTech comprises 2.7% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.79% of BioNTech worth $333,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in BioNTech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 20.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.57.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,531. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average of $167.39.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

