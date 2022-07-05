Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Update

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 8,680,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Bird Global stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 35,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,759. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Bird Global has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

In related news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 825,713 shares of company stock worth $625,463.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Craft Ventures GP I LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $137,437,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,443,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $23,356,000. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $12,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

