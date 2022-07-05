Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Reaches $19.28 on Top Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $96,613.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $19.28 or 0.00094748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

