Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 0.9% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $31.73 million and approximately $247,663.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000641 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

