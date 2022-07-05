Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00282786 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00074624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.