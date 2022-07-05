Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 648,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 326,050 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $82,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 496,021 shares worth $26,404,820. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

