BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

BNPQY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($64.58) to €61.00 ($63.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($64.90) to €64.30 ($66.98) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($70.83) to €71.00 ($73.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($72.92) to €72.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 382,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

