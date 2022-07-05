Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 320.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.2% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $426,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,197,000 after acquiring an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.69.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,767.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.05 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,082.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,239.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

