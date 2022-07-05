Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.23

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 122502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNTGY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($104.17) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($98.96) to €100.00 ($104.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

