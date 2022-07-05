Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Up 24.2% in June

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 232,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $64,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 1,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $459.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

