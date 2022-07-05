Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Down 24.7% in June

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BHFAL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,169. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

