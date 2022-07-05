Brokerages Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target at $4.90

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.