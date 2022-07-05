Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 236.71

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 234.50 ($2.84).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.63) to GBX 226 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($2.87) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 250 ($3.03) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

M&G stock opened at GBX 184.89 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.75. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.40 ($2.91).

In other M&G news, insider Edward Braham bought 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,890.23). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.41), for a total transaction of £126,082.42 ($152,679.12).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

