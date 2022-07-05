Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $51.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after buying an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 470,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

