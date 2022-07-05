Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of BAM opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

