Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURBY. Cheuvreux cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.98) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.85) to GBX 2,142 ($25.94) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.61) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.73) to GBX 2,070 ($25.07) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.39.

Burberry Group stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

