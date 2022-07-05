Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURBY. Cheuvreux cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.98) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.85) to GBX 2,142 ($25.94) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.61) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.73) to GBX 2,070 ($25.07) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.39.

Burberry Group stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Burberry Group (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

