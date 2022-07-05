Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,142 at Societe Generale

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 2,300 ($27.85) to GBX 2,142 ($25.94) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.22) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.73) to GBX 2,070 ($25.07) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.98) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.61) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.34) to GBX 1,848 ($22.38) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,727.39.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $30.69.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
