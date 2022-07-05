Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $8,162.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00619488 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.