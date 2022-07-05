Cable & Wireless Communications (OTCMKTS:CWIXF) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:CWIXF – Get Rating) were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 32,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable & Wireless Communications (CWIXF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.