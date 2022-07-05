Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.70. 20,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,252,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,077 shares of company stock worth $31,222,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

