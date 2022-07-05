Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,530,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 25,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CEI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 366,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,904,308. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camber Energy (Get Rating)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

