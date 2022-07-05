Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 696,835 shares.The stock last traded at $17.18 and had previously closed at $17.63.

GOOS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

