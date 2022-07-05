Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 90,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 29,132.26%. Analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.