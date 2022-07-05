Capital CS Group LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,507,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $508.25 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $503.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.