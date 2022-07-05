Capital CS Group LLC Invests $946,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,988 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Halliburton accounts for about 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,937,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,547,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

