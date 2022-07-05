Capital CS Group LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital CS Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,757 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84.

