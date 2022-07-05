Capital CS Group LLC Takes $747,000 Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,174,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AQUA opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

