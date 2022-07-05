Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 156

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 154 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($1.89) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON CAPD opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.03. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £169.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99.
Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
