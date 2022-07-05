Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 156

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 154 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($1.89) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.03. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £169.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.