Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $14,192,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average is $134.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

