Capital Planning LLC Has $13.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 5.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,362,000 after acquiring an additional 228,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,020,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07.

