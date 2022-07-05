Capital Planning LLC Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

