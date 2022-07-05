Capital Planning LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

FBND opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60.

