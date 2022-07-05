Capital Planning LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Planning LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,700,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62,708 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 74,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,341,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

