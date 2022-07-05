Capital Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.5% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

