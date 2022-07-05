Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Trading Down 8.8%

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.81. 138,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,570,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Several research firms have commented on CS. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

