Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Trading Down 8.8%

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.81. 138,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,570,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.
Several research firms have commented on CS. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.
In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$500,005.35.
Capstone Copper Company Profile (TSE:CS)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
Featured Articles
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.